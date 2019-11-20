Play

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Runs point streak to four

Danault had an assist along with two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Columbus.

Danault fired a perfect pass from behind the net to Artturi Lehkonen, who had been left alone on the right side while Blue Jacket defenders paid closer attention to Brendan Gallagher. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Danault, who has six goals and 10 assists through 21 games.

