Danault had two assists, a blocked shot and two PIM in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Montreal's top line set the pace in the blowout win, combining for three goals and six assists. Danault had assists on both of Brendan Gallagher's goals, snapping a four-game streak without a point. Danault, who's still searching for his first goal, has 10 assists and 30 shots through 23 games.