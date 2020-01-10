Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Snaps pointless streak

Danault scored a goal on four shots and had a minor penalty in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.

Danault snapped a six-game pointless streak with his 11th goal, two shy of the career-high 13 he scored in 82 games for Montreal in 2016-17. More good news is the return of Danault's linemate, Brendan Gallagher, who missed four games due to a concussion. The duo has formed a cohesive bond over the last few seasons, which has boosted Danault's fantasy value.