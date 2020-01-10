Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Snaps pointless streak
Danault scored a goal on four shots and had a minor penalty in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton.
Danault snapped a six-game pointless streak with his 11th goal, two shy of the career-high 13 he scored in 82 games for Montreal in 2016-17. More good news is the return of Danault's linemate, Brendan Gallagher, who missed four games due to a concussion. The duo has formed a cohesive bond over the last few seasons, which has boosted Danault's fantasy value.
More News
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Breaks game open•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Buries power-play tally•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Helps out on power play•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Bags power-play assist•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Racks up another assist•
-
Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Bags pair of points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.