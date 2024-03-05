Harvey-Pinard (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Harvey-Pinard could return to the lineup Tuesday against Nashville following a 10-game absence. He has contributed one goal, seven points, 27 blocked shots and 20 hits across 24 appearances this season.
