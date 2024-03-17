Harvey-Pinard had an assist, one block and one hit in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Harvey-Pinard did the heavy lifting behind the Calgary net to win a puck battle that led to a David Savard goal late in the second period. It was Harvey-Pinard's first point in six games since returning from an absence due to a lower-body injury.
