Harvey-Pinard had one shot on net and one block in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Nashville.

Harvey-Pinard returned to active duty Tuesday after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury, which Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette described as a knee injury. A winger by trade, Harvey-Pinard was asked to fill in as the fourth-line center after Montreal placed Colin White (upper body) on injured reserve. The lack of experience at the position showed, as he lost all five of his draws.