Harvey-Pinard scored a goal during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

The goal has been a long time coming for Harvey-Pinard. That tally was just his second in 44 games this season, and his first in 27 contests. His paltry offensive production is a disappointment after the 25-year-old scored 14 times in 34 games last season, though the regression shouldn't come as a surprise after he shot 24.1 percent in 2022-23.