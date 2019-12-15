Canadiens' Shea Weber: Primary helper in loss

Weber had an assist, six shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.

Weber helped make up for his role in the Red Wings' goal in the opening period when he over-skated a puck behind the Canadiens' net. During the frantic final minutes of the game, with goalie Carey Price pulled, the defenseman fed Tomas Tatar for Montreal's lone goal. Weber has points in three straight games, giving him 27 for the season, sixth among NHL defensemen.