Canadiens' Shea Weber: Primary helper in loss
Weber had an assist, six shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Detroit.
Weber helped make up for his role in the Red Wings' goal in the opening period when he over-skated a puck behind the Canadiens' net. During the frantic final minutes of the game, with goalie Carey Price pulled, the defenseman fed Tomas Tatar for Montreal's lone goal. Weber has points in three straight games, giving him 27 for the season, sixth among NHL defensemen.
More News
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Two-point night helps deliver win•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Helps team snap out of funk•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs lone goal•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Scores in wild affair•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Snags pair of points•
-
Canadiens' Shea Weber: Logs heavy minutes after illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.