Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Could return Thursday

Roussel (concussion) has been practicing with the team and could play Thursday versus the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Roussel's return was expected at some point during the team's six-game road trip, and barring any setbacks, it looks like that will be soon. He'll add grit to the Canucks' bottom-six, as he roughed it up for the Stars last season with 126 PIM and 104 hits in 73 games, adding a serviceable 17 points as well.