Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Could return Thursday
Roussel (concussion) has been practicing with the team and could play Thursday versus the Lightning, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Roussel's return was expected at some point during the team's six-game road trip, and barring any setbacks, it looks like that will be soon. He'll add grit to the Canucks' bottom-six, as he roughed it up for the Stars last season with 126 PIM and 104 hits in 73 games, adding a serviceable 17 points as well.
More News
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Expected to return during road trip•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Cleared to practice•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Starting season on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Will miss Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Skating solo•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...