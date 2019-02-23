Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Illness may keep him out Saturday
Roussel is questionable for Saturday's game against the Islanders due to an illness.
The agitating winger reportedly wasn't feeling well Saturday morning, but there's still hope from Canucks coach Travis Green that Roussel will be able to suit up. With the spotlight in Vancouver shining brightly on Calder Trophy favorite Elias Pettersson, third-line players like Roussel are being overlooked. However, with seven goals and 20 helpers through 56 games, he's actually well on his way to a career-best season offensively. Check back to see whether Roussel takes to the ice for pregame warmups. If he can't go, then perhaps Zach MacEwen will emerge from the press box.
