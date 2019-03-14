Canucks' Antoine Roussel: Suffers lower-body injury
Roussel left Wednesday's game against the Rangers in the second period due to a lower-body injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the contest, Sportsnet's Irfaan Gaffar reports.
Roussel's leg bent under him awkwardly as he lost his balance on a move to the front of the net and fell into New York's Brendan Lemieux, who was assessed a dubious five-minute major on the play. Expect further updates on Roussel's status after the game, but know that his status for Friday's contest against the Devils and beyond is certainly in doubt.
