Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Needs clearance to play Tuesday
Leipsic (upper body) needs medical clearance to be able to play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Sun reports.
Reid Boucher broke his hand recently, which means he's done for the rest of the season. As such, if Leipsic gets clearance he could step into his spot in the lineup. However, if the 23-year-old can't go, the onus will likely fall on Brendan Gaunce.
