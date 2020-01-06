Leipsic registered an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win versus San Jose.

Leipsic ended an eight-game pointless streak with his helpered but remains stuck in a 17-game goal drought. Considering the winger is averaging just 9:18 of ice time, fans and fantasy owners should be content with the fact he's registered three goals and seven helpers in 43 appearances. Without an increased role, the WInnipeg native's ceiling is probably in the area of 20 points.