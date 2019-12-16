Leipsic tallied an assist and three shots during Saturday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The helper snapped a seven-game point-less streak for Leipsic, bringing him to three goals and nine points in 34 games this season. The third-round pick of the Predators in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft has entrenched himself in Washington's bottom six, but will need more ice time (averaging 9:21) to be of any value in fantasy formats.