Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Notches game-winner
Leipsic scored on his only shot and had a pair of hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.
The fourth liner broke in on a partial breakaway midway through the third period and beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a nifty deke to put Washington up 4-2. The goal, just the third for Leipsic this season, proved to be the game-winner. He only saw 10 shifts and logged just under eight minutes of ice time, fulfilling his typical bottom-six role.
