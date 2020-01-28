Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Dishes helper Monday
Leipsic registered an assist and two hits during Monday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
The helper is just the second point for Leipsic in nine games during the month of January. With little ice time (9:18 average) and scant production (11 points in 50 games), the 25-year-old winger fails to merit fantasy consideration at this time.
More News
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Grabs assist in comeback win•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Notches helper Saturday•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Notches game-winner•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Pots second goal of season•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Halts goal-scoring slump•
-
Capitals' Brendan Leipsic: Sets up equalizer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.