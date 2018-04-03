Leipsic (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Leipsic missed five straight games because of the upper-body issue, which occurred not too long after he had carved out a top-six role for the Canucks. The winger tallied just one point in the seven games before sustaining the injury, but a return to the power play could push him back into daily fantasy consideration.