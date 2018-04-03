Canucks' Brendan Leipsic: Will return Tuesday
Leipsic (upper body) will rejoin the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Leipsic missed five straight games because of the upper-body issue, which occurred not too long after he had carved out a top-six role for the Canucks. The winger tallied just one point in the seven games before sustaining the injury, but a return to the power play could push him back into daily fantasy consideration.
