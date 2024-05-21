Hronek scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

Hronek earned his first career playoff tally late in the third period, but the Canucks couldn't follow it up with an equalizer. The 26-year-old defenseman was limited to two points, 13 shots on net, 25 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 13 postseason appearances in his first taste of playoff action. Hronek will be a restricted free agent this summer -- the only skater on the Canucks' roster with that status -- so getting him signed will likely be a top priority for general manager Patrik Allvin.