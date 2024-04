Hronek managed an assist and four hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Hronek has a helper in three of the last four contests after going without a point in 10 straight games during much of March. Getting the 26-year-old defenseman back in a groove is a big boost for the Canucks, especially if the momentum carries over into the playoffs. He's had a career year with 48 points, 144 shots on net, 95 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 77 appearances.