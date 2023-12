Cole posted an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Cole snapped a 14-game point drought with the secondary helper on Sam Lafferty's first-period tally. The 34-year-old Cole has done just fine as a physical and defensive presence for the Canucks, but he hasn't been a major contributor to the team's impressive offense. He's at four assists, 20 shots on net, 25 hits, 55 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 28 contests.