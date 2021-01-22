Chatfield made his NHL debut in Wednesday's win over Montreal.
The undrafted defenseman got his first taste of NHL action, logging 15:30 of ice time. He had a minus-1 rating, with one shot on goal, two hits, and a block. Injuries to the Canucks blue line could earn Chatfield a longer look at the NHL level.
