Chatfield had two hits and two shots on net in a 3-2 win over the Wild on Tuesday.

After missing the last four games with an upper-body injury, Chatfield returned to his regular spot on the third pairing with partner Dmitry Orlov. Chatfield finished with two shots, two hits, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 15:32 of ice time. He's not known for his offensive contributions and is primarily valuable for blocked shots and hits in deeper fantasy leagues.