Chatfield produced an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Chatfield received a pass from Bo Horvat and fired a shot that generated a rebound for Nils Hoglander to bury. The assist was Chatfield's first point in 11 outings for the Canucks. He's posted eight shots on net, a minus-5 rating, eight hits and six blocked shots this season. Once Nate Schmidt (COVID-19 protocol) can return, Chatfield is likely to resume a depth role.