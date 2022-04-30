Schenn notched an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Schenn was able to get on the scoresheet in the last game of a season that was a bit of a renaissance for the defenseman. His 17 points in 66 contests marked his highest scoring output since he posted 22 points in 2011-12. Schenn was as physical as ever with 273 hits, 96 blocked shots and 63 PIM while serving as a steady defender to balance Quinn Hughes' roving talents on the second pairing. The Canucks have Schenn under contract next year, so he'll likely resume his role in 2022-23.