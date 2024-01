Schenn managed an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Schenn has three helpers over his last five contests, but that's about as good as it gets for him on offense. The 34-year-old has held down a steady bottom-four role this season when healthy. He's managed four assists, 21 shots on net, 58 hits, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 21 appearances. Barring a significant uptick in offense, Schenn is best left off most fantasy rosters.