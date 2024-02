Schenn notched his first goal of the sesaon in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Schenn's first season in Nashville has been largely forgettable, especially since he's spent most of it sidelined with a lower-body injury. He's currently sitting with six points (1G, 5A) in 36 games, which will make it tough for him to match the 22 points he recorded last season, split between the Canucks and Maple Leafs. He's currently skating on the Preds' second defensive pairing alongside Ryan McDonagh.