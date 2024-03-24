Schenn had a shot on goal and six hits in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Red Wings.

Schenn still doesn't score much -- he has just six points on the season and hasn't cracked the scoresheet in 16 games. However, he's a pretty good source of peripheral stats with 168 hits (good for fifth on the team) and 63 blocked shots (sixth). His plus-minus is also decent (+3) for a guy who spends a fair amount of time on the penalty kill. Just don't expect Schenn to come anywhere near the 22 points he posted last season.