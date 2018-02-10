Canucks' Markus Granlund: Lands on IR

The Canucks placed Granlund (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

Granlund has already missed one game due to his ankle ailment, and now he'll miss at least three more after landing on the injured list Saturday. The 24-year-old forward's absence will test the Canucks' depth up front, but it shouldn't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled eight goals and 12 points in 53 games this campaign.