Canucks' Markus Granlund: Will play Thursday

Granlund (upper body) is back in Vancouver's lineup for Thursday's game in Anaheim.

The 24-year-old center missed just one game with an upper body ailment. After scoring a career-high 32 points last season, Granlund has just two goals and three points in 14 games thus far. He'll look to use this return as a fresh start and pick up some momentum.

