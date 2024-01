Aman contributed an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Aman has two goals and three assists through 17 games, which is actually a solid running total considering the Swede is on the fourth line and averaging a mere 10:40 of ice time. Also, it should be known that all of Aman's points have taken place in team wins as Vancouver currently sits atop the Pacific Division with a 26-11-3 record.