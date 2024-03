Aman scored a goal and blocked three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Aman had been a healthy scratch for nine straight contests before getting into the lineup Tuesday versus the Sabres. The 24-year-old forward remains in a fourth-line role, which puts a significant limit on his scoring potential. He's at three goals, seven points, 22 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 37 appearances.