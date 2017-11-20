Canucks' Philip Holm: Recalled Monday
Holm was recalled from AHL Utica on Monday.
Holm is a 25-year-old Swedish blueliner playing his first season in North America, and so far he's found some success. Through 15 AHL games, Holm has recorded two goals and 10 points. That said, it's probable that Holm will receive limited action during his recall and could serve as the team's seventh defenseman.
