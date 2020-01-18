Canucks' Tim Schaller: Healthy scratched
Schaller watched Thursday's win against Arizona from the press box.
With Brandon Sutter returning from an upper body injury, Schaller got pushed out of the lineup. Schaller has just five points in 45 games, and will only ever serve on the Canucks fourth line should he get rotated back into the lineup. He can safely be avoided in most formats.
