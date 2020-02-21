Kings' Tim Schaller: Set for L.A. debut
Schaller will draw into the lineup for Thursday's game against Florida, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 29-year-old will make his debut for the Kings after he was involved in Monday's trade that saw Tyler Toffoli head to the Canucks. Schaller will draw into the lineup on the fourth line, and he's only collected six points in 51 games this campaign.
