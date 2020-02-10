Schaller will be a healthy scratch during Monday's meeting with Nashville, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Schaller will take a seat in favor of Zack MacEwen for Monday's contest. Schaller has just six points though 50 matches. He's been a regular on the fourth line, but the Canucks will look to shake up their lines to try and snap their four-game losing streak. Schaller likely won't sit out many games, but he'll bring little fantasy value when he returns.