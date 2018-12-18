Schaller has watched the past two matches from the press box.

That makes five trips to the press box in the last 11 games for Schaller, who could be scratched more often as the season progresses. He's appeared in 29 games for the Canucks, and picked up five assists, but hasn't found the back of the net yet. With Jay Beagle back in the lineup, and the addition of Josh Leivo, it appears Schaller is the odd man out.