Canucks' Tyler Motte: Pens one-year deal
Motte (upper body) agreed to terms on a one-year, $975,000 contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.
Motte -- who was tendered a qualifying offer by the Canucks -- finalized a new deal that will see him get a slight pay bump heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The center missed time due to an upper-body injury last year, but there is no indication it will linger into training camp and he should be ready to go for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2.
