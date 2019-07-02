Motte (upper body) agreed to terms on a one-year, $975,000 contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Motte -- who was tendered a qualifying offer by the Canucks -- finalized a new deal that will see him get a slight pay bump heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The center missed time due to an upper-body injury last year, but there is no indication it will linger into training camp and he should be ready to go for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2.