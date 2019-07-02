Motte (upper body) agreed to terms on a one-year, $975,000 contract with Vancouver on Tuesday.

Motte -- who was tendered a qualifying offer by the Canucks -- finalized a new deal that will see him get a slight pay bump heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The center missed time due to an upper-body injury last year, but there is no indication it will linger into training camp and he should be ready to go for Opening Night versus Edmonton on Oct. 2.

More News
Our Latest Stories