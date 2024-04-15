Motte (lower body) didn't take part in the morning skate and isn't expected to play Monday against Buffalo, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Motte, who is considered day-to-day, is poised to miss his second straight contest. He has contributed six goals, nine points, 83 shots on net and 97 hits across 69 appearances this season. Motte's next chance to play will be Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against Toronto on Wednesday.