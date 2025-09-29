Motte (lower body) will be sidelined versus the Hurricanes on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Motte seems like a long shot to get into the lineup versus the Bolts on Tuesday but hasn't been officially ruled out. With the veteran center in camp on a PTO, he probably can't afford to miss a lot of time, though the injury to Aleksander Barkov (knee) figures to open up a roster spot ahead of Opening Night against the Blackhawks on Oct. 7.