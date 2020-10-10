Schilling inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Capitals on Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Schilling began his NHL career with the Capitals and will continue to serve as a depth option following a five goal, 24-point campaign with AHL Manitoba during the 2019-20 season. The 32-year-old has just one assist in 10 games in his NHL career and is a non-factor for fantasy purposes.
