Jets' Cameron Schilling: Rises to big club
The Jets recalled Schilling from AHL Manitoba on Sunday.
Schilling was sent down to the minors to stay on the ice during the All-Star break, but the Jets will need the depth on the blue line going forward. They don't play again until Friday versus the Bruins. Schilling has one point over four games with Winnipeg this year.
