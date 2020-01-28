Jets' Cameron Schilling: Shipped back to minors
Schilling was demoted to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
The decision to reassign Schilling could be an indication the Jets are expecting to have Nathan Beaulieu (lower body) or Tucker Poolman (lower body) available for Friday's clash with Boston. If neither player is ready, the club will need to bring Schilling back up in order to serve as an emergency depth option.
