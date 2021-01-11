Schilling was placed on waivers Monday, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Should he clear waivers, Schilling will resume his career with AHL Hershey once play resumes in the minors. The 32-year-old blueliner posted five goals and 24 points in 54 games with AHL Manitoba during the 2019-20 season.
