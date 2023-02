Hagelin is out indefinitely after undergoing left hip resurfacing surgery on Monday.

Hagelin also underwent hip surgery Oct. 10 and hasn't played at all this season. While the Capitals didn't provide a timetable for his recovery from the latest procedure on his hip, they did say it would be a "lengthy recovery process." The 34-year-old recorded three goals and 14 points in 53 contests while averaging 14:14 of ice time during the 2021-22 campaign.