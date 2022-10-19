Hagelin (hip) was placed on the long-term injured list Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hagelin was already considered out indefinitely, but being formally placed on LTIR offers the Capitals additional flexibility in addressing their mounting injury woes. No timeline has been offered for the 34-year-old's recovery.
More News
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Ruled out indefinitely•
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Going on injured non-roster list•
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Dealing with new injury•
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Cleared for contact•
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Resumes skating Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Carl Hagelin: Facing second surgery•