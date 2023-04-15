Hagelin (hip/eye) has not resumed skating following hip and eye injuries, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hagelin indicated during his end-of-season press availability that has yet to be cleared to play with his eye injury and has not resumed skating following hip resurfacing surgery but is hopeful to return to action next season. The 34-year-old winger has not played in an NHL game since Feb. 21, 2021, and his prospects for resuming his career, in Washington or elsewhere, remain murky.