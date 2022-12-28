Hagelin (hip/eye) took a twirl on the ice Wednesday prior to practice but won't be back in the lineup soon. Coach Peter Laviolette told reporters, "How good is that to see. He's out there just testing, just seeing where he's at. ... Just wanted to get a feel. He's still in the distant future," Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hagelin was last on the ice for the Capitals Feb. 28 versus Toronto and is coming up on a year without getting into a professional contest. At this point, Hagelin remains without a clear recovery timeline and should probably still be considered out indefinitely moving forward.