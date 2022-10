Hagelin underwent hip surgery Monday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

It's the latest blow for Hagelin who was already working his way back from a serious eye injury that cost him the last three months of the previous campaign. Even if Hagelin were fit enough to play, he would likely be hard-pressed to push for a top-six role. Depending on when Hagelin is given the all-clear, he should be capable of producing 20-30 points if he can suit up in more than half the games this year.