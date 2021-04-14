Sheary signed a two-year, $3 million contract extension with the Capitals on Wednesday.

This is a well-deserved extension for Sheary, who has produced 11 goals and eight assists across 40 games with the Capitals. Per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com, coach Peter Laviolette said that Sheary can play up and down the lineup, making him even more valuable ahead of the playoffs. However, he'll likely stick to the bottom six down the stretch.