Sheary (hand) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Jets.

The Lightning have a shortage of defensemen with Mikhail Sergachev (lower body), Haydn Fleury (hand) and Erik Cernak (upper body) all sidelined, but they won't have to play short. Sheary was considered a game-time decision, and with 13 forwards dressing for the contest, his ice time may be even more limited than usual -- he's averaged just 10:41 per game this season.